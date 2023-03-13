Ebonyi PDP guber candidate, Odii mourns slain Nkwuda, tasks Police to arrest killers

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ebonyi State, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, has, a few days to the March 18, 2023 governorship and House of Assembly elections, paid a condolence visit to one of the party chieftains, Ozoemena Nkwuda, who was shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Nkwuda, a father of three, was killed by unknown gunmen during the February 25th, 2023 general election in the State.

Infostride News reports that the deceased was a cousin to the Director-General of the Campaign Council of the PDP, Ebonyi State, Chief Austin Igwe Edeze.

The 42-year-old Nkwuda was murdered by suspected political thugs in Ndiogbu-Ndieze, Inyimagu, in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, on the day the Presidential and National Assembly polls were conducted.

Odii, represented by his running mate, Sen. Igwe Nwagu, in Izzi, described the deceased as a man of peace.

He urged the family to be strong and uphold their late father’s principles of peace and love.

He said it’s a pity for a young man his age to die and leave his family with three kids.

He further tasked security agencies to fish out the killers within the shortest possible time.

Responding, the Senator representing Ebonyi North District, Sam Egwu, however, called on the deceased’s family to take heart and prayed God to accept his soul.

Egwu expressed confidence that those involved in the killing would be brought to book.

Earlier in a remark, the PDP campaign Director-General, Igwe Edeze, who led the party’s delegation to Nwkuda’s family, condemned the heinous crime.

Mr Anthony Nkwuda, the deceased’s elder brother, thanked the PDP team for showing respect to his late younger brother.