MUFC Players Had To Defend Antony – Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has come out to call on referee, Andre Marriner to protect his players following Casemiro’s red card against Crystal Palace. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, several players were clearly involved in the scuffle that led to the red card, but the referee chose to single Casemiro out.

Erik added that Schlupp obviously risked Antony battling a huge injury, and his teammates had to react.

His words, “We are happy with the win, the team performance and the spirit in the team, [but] we are also not happy with the incident and the sending off of Casemiro,”

“I think many players were involved, and then they’re picking one out. A player from Crystal Palace [Schlupp] takes a big risk by causing a big injury [to Antony], as we had last week with Christian Eriksen. So as a team you miss two important players, so the team stands up for each other. You see the togetherness in this team, the spirit, but of course you can’t cross the line. There are limits you can’t cross, and obviously now we have to take [the suspension]. It’s a loss but we have to deal with that.”