MUFC Players Have A Mentality Problem – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that his team clearly has a mental problem. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his boys will just have to learn from the dissappointments because they must know by now that some results have been absolutely below the standard of the club.

Erik added that he admits that he also has to reach the players to do better in such circumstances.

His words, “We can’t deny it, it’s mental, definitely,”

“We have to learn that you keep going, you carry on, this team what they can do very well is bounce back in between games, what they can do less is bounce back during a game to a setback. That is what we have to improve.”

“You have to acknowledge, it’s the truth, we have to do better,”

“I know that, I have to reach the players to do better in such circumstances, we deal better with such expectations, the demands on this team, we are Manchester United, they are high, we have to improve it, I have to reach the players and they have to step up.”