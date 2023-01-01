MUFC Players Must Be Law-Abiding Under Erik ten Hag – Shaw

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has stopped Manchester United players from doing whatever they want at the club, Luke Shaw has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, rules have to be respected at all times at a top club like Manchester United because players doing whatever they want has been a major problem in the past.

Shaw added that Erik ten Hag takes everything into consideration, so players must remain law-abiding.

His words, “At a top club like this, it has to be like that,”

“I think that people can’t do whatever they want and maybe that’s been part of the problem in the past with people getting away with silly little things.”

“The manager takes all of that into consideration. Like you’ve seen today, if you’re not keeping the standards high then you won’t play.”

Ten Hag added, “Everyone has to match the standards and the rules,”

“There have to be consequences otherwise you can’t be successful. I think he [Rashford] gave the right answer.

“I was not satisfied with the performances in [the] first half, we didn’t take chances. We had to be more clinical, we know Rashy can score a goal and that’s what he did.”