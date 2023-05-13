MUFC Refused To Pay £4M For Haaland In 2018 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ex-Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come out to claim that the club could have signed Erling Haaland for just £4M back in 2018. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he actually called MUFC to buy very young Erling Haaland six months before he took over, but the club turned down his request in the end.

Ole added that £4M was all it would have cost the Red Devils at the time, but they eventually declined.

His words, “I called United about six months before I took over and told them that I’d got this striker that we had but they didn’t listen. I asked for £4million for Haaland but they didn’t sign him.”