MUFC Showed Character And Determination Vs Barcelona – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that Jules Kounde should have been sent off for taking down Marcus Rashford during his team’s 2-2 draw with Barcelona. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, refereeing had a big influence in the game, and he believes the ref did not give the foul on Rashford because of the pressure from the home fans.

Ten Hag added that MUFC players showed character and determination in the game, and he hopes that continues at Old Trafford.

His words, “We have a lot of character and determination in this team. The belief we had to score the first goal and the meaning of the first goal is so important and that’s what we didn’t do it.”

“Then we turn around when are down, and I also think the refereeing had a big influence in this game. I think it’s a clear foul on Rashy. You can discuss if it’s in our outside the box, but then it’s a red card because he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper. It’s a big influence, not only on this game but in this round, and referees can’t make such mistakes.”

Rashford added, “It is a massive moment in the game and I have not watched it back but in the moment I don’t get why he thinks I am going down there [too easily]. I have touched it, passed him and there is clear contact, it is maybe not a penalty but it is 100 per cent a foul.”