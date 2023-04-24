MUFC Showed Strength And Character Vs Brighton – Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has come out to praise his players for showing strength and character vs Brighton. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the result highlights his team’s ability to bounce back after a setback, because the game vs Sevilla was the worst he has watched MUFC play this season.

Erik added that he just needs his players to focus on improving their away performances before the season runs out.

His words, “It was the worst game of the season in Sevilla. You can’t change it anymore but take the lessons for the future. What we’ve proved is we can deal with setbacks and bounce back between games, but now what we have to improve is bouncing back in a game, in difficult situations, in away stadiums, we have to show personality, carry on and stick to the plan.”

“Even if we played a bad game, there were opportunities on Thursday night to bounce back in that game and get back into it. If you can fight three days after a defeat, you can also do that in a game. It’s just controlling your emotions, sticking together and turning around the game. We are physically and mentally strong. We showed the character and personality to do that. I can tell you it’s not so easy but we did it. We were determined to win this game.”