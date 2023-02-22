MUFC Was My Favorite Team As A Kid – Haidara

RB Leipzig midfielder, Amadou Haidara has come out to say that Manchester United was his favourite team as a kid. He recently revealed that he is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he liked Paul Scholes, Patrice Evra, Edwin van der Sar, Anderson as a young football fan, and even if there are rumors linking him to Old Trafford, he feels good at his current club.

Haidara added that he is very grateful to Ralf Rangnick for giving the confidence he needed to be a good footballer.

His words, “Everyone had a favourite team as a kid. Mine was Manchester United.”

“I was a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, I liked Paul Scholes, Patrice Evra, Edwin van der Sar, Anderson.”

“But if you want to talk to me about rumours: I’m at Leipzig and I feel good.”

“Yes, Ralf plays a very big role in my career. Don’t forget, when Leipzig wanted to get me, I tore my cruciate ligament.”

“But Ralf said that I should come anyway. I wouldn’t have expected that back then.”

“I’m very grateful to him because he really wanted me and gave me great confidence as a coach in Leipzig.”

“He later told me to stay with RB and trust that Julian Nagelsmann would make me better.”