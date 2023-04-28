MUFC Weren’t Good Over 90 Minutes Vs Tottenham – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to blast the club’s performance against Tottenham. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the goals that were conceded on the night were very easy for the opponent, and it was clear that MUFC were not good over 90 minutes.

Erik added that his players failed to block the crosses or the shots that came into the box, and that was not good enough.

His words, “We were not that good over 90 minutes. We didn’t block the crosses or the shots, we didn’t squeeze out. It was so easy for them to score.”

“United weren’t brilliant in the first half despite going two goals up and you could see it coming, I had the subs ready but it was too late.”