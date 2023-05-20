MUFC Will Go For The Win Vs Chelsea – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that he wants his players to go for the win when they take on Chelsea at home next week. This is coming after recent results ensured United need just one point from their last two matches to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

According to him, he would always go for the victory in whatever game he plays in, so his players know they must secure the win vs any opposition at Old Trafford.

Erik added that he was very happy with the performance vs Bournemouth, but he wished his players killed the game off early.

His words, “I don’t care what happens in Liverpool, it’s about us. We have to do the job. We are nearly there – in the top four – but we are not there. We need a win.”

“The only criticism is we didn’t kill off the game, we had to produce that second goal but that’s the way this team are. It is not easy scoring goals. Bournemouth were already safe and a good opponent but we started well and created a lot of chances, I am really happy with the performance. It was a fantastic goal from Casemiro, a brilliant finish. I was nervous at 1-0 because you can easily make a mistake and concede a goal. We had to win the game.”