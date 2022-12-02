    Login
    I’m Only At The Hospital For My Monthly Visit – Pele

    Brazil soccer legend, Pele has come out to play down concerns over his health. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    According to him, he is currently at the hospital for a monthly visit, and he can only thank his supporters for the positive messages he has received

    He then appreciated Qatar for the tribute he has been getting during the tournament.

    His words, “Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit,’ he said in the post. ‘It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!”

