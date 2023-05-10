Muller Won’t Be Leaving Bayern Munich This Summer – Oliver Kahn

Bayern Munich CEO, Oliver Kahn has come out to say that Thomas Muller will not be leaving the club this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not see the German striker leaving anytime soon, and if that is indeed his wish, he’ll do everything possible to talk him out of it.

Kahn added that Muller is never injured, so he is still very important to Bayern Munich.

His words, “That’s not going to happen. If it ever came to that, I would talk him out of it in no uncertain terms. Thomas is fit, never injured and has an incredibly strong character. He is incredibly important to the whole team. I’m sure Thomas will play many more games for us.”