My 2nd MUFC Experience Was The Toughest Phase Of My Career – Ronaldo

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to say that the end of his time at Manchester United was the most difficult passage of his career. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that sometimes a man will have to go through tough times to know who is truly on his side, so he will only see the experience as a growth process.

Ronaldo added that the lesson was very important for his football journey, and life will go on.

His words, “Sometimes you have to go through some things to see who’s on my side. In a difficult phase, you can see who is on your side. I have no problem saying, I had a bad career run, but there’s no time for regrets,”

“Life goes on and, doing well or not, it was part of my growth. When we are at the top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below. Now I’m more prepared and that learning was important, because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. Now I’m a better man.”