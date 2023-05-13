My Battle With Lung Cancer Makes Me Appreciate Life More – Dolph Lundgren

Popular Hollywood actor, Dolph Lundgren has come out to say that he has secretly been battling lung cancer for eight years. He recently revealed that he does not know if his past use of steroids for bodybuilding is to blame, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015, and a doctor even went as far as telling him he had about 2 to 3 years left to live.

Dolph, however, added that a second opinion led him to a physician who was able to treat his cancer by targeting a mutation he had that is common with the disease.

His words, “This is just the first time I’ve spoken about it. So if you can save one person’s life who was in my situation then it’s worth it, for sure,”

“Then I did scans every six months. Then you do it every year and it was fine for five years,”

“In 2020, I was back in Sweden and had some kind of acid reflux… So I did an MRI, and they found that there were a few more tumors around that area.”

“There’s a picture that I was going to direct and star in that was starting in the fall. The doctor called me when I was in Alabama ready to shoot and said, ‘They found one more tumor in the liver.’”

“At that point, it started to hit me that this is kind of something serious. They did a scan to prepare for surgery. And the surgeon called me and said, ‘No, it’s grown now. It’s too big. We can’t take it out. It’s like the size of a small lemon.’”

“But then I started getting these side effects where I got diarrhea, and so I lost a lot of weight.”

“And that wasn’t very nice for myself for you know, my poor fiancée [Emma Krokdal,] who suffered through that,”

“The doctor started saying you should probably take a break and spend more time with your family and so forth.’”

“So I kind of asked him, ‘How long do you think I got left?’ I think he said two or three years, but I could tell in his voice that he probably thought it was less,”

“I thought it was it for sure. You kind of look at your life and going, ‘I’ve had a great life.’ I’ve had a freaking great life. I’ve lived like five lifetimes in one already with everything I’ve done.”

“So it wasn’t like I was bitter about it. It was just like [I] feel sorry for my kids and my fiancée and the people around you because I’m still a fairly young guy and fairly active.”

On his recovery, “If I’d gone on the other treatment, I had about three or four months left. I couldn’t believe that that it would be that radical of a difference that within three months, things were shrinking by 20, 30%.”

“2022 was basically watching these medications do their thing and finally things that shrunk into about 90%. Now I’m in the process of taking out the remaining scar tissue of these tumors,”

“Hopefully when they take these out, there is no cancer activity, and the medication that I’m taking is going to suppress everything else.”