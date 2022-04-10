Pakistan: Imran Khan To Launch Protest Movement Against Illegal Govt

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to withdraw its lawmakers from the National Assembly and launch a movement against the upcoming government, which is likely to be headed by PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif.

In a news briefing after the party meeting, former minister Fawad Chaudhry said that party MNAs will submit en masse resignations and the party will launch a movement against the upcoming government, Samaa TV reported.

“The core committee has recommended to Imran Khan that we should resign from the Assemblies. We are starting from the National Assembly. If our objections against Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination papers are not (entertained), we will submit the resignations tomorrow (on Monday). Tonight (Sunday night), the parliamentary committee meeting has been called at Banigala. Most of parliamentary party members have already handed over their resignations to the Prime Minister. In the next, phase we will ask them to submit more resignations,” he added.

PTI’s Babar Awan has raised objections over Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination papers. On the other hand, the PTI has nominated Shah Mahmood Qureshi as its candidate for the Prime Minister’s slot, Chaudhry told reporters at the briefing.

He said that the PTI rejects the “illegal” government to be formed after Imran Khan’s removal.

He said that the party would announce a “comprehensive” agitation plan and within a few weeks, the country will be led to fresh general elections.

There is no other solution to this crisis but to hold fresh elections, he said.

Imran Khan will launch a protest movement from Peshawar in a few days.