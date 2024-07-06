My Beloved Dog Dying Is The Reason I Care About Touring Again – Missy Elliott

Popular American rapper, Missy Elliott has come out to share that she once postponed going on tour in the past because she wanted to stay home with her elderly dog. Recall that she is set to embark on her first tour in five years – Out of This World: The Missy Elliott Experience Tour, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she never wanted to leave the house at that point because she did not want something bad to happen to her sick dog when she wasn’t around.

Missy added that Ciara and the death of her beloved pet played a major role in her decision to go out on tour again.

Her words, “I stayed home a lot because I didn’t want to go out on the road, and something happened. He was 17 and lived a long, happy life.

My dog was so pretty and lived a very long time.

After his death, now I can leave the house without having to worry about anything. So Ciara and my dog played a big influence in me making the decision to go out.”

