Onana Shouldn’t Be Talking About Taking More Risks – Tim Howard

Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper, Tim Howard has come out to say that some of Andre Onana’s preseason remarks utterly shocked him. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was stunned to hear Onana say he would be taking more risks this season because such should not be coming from a goalkeeper who conceded 58 goals last season.

Tim added that the goalie is yet to convince majority of MUFC fans, so he cannot afford to make too many mistakes this new season.

His words, “I’m rarely surprised at things in football. [But] I was utterly shocked to hear Onana say ‘be prepared I will take a lot more risks this season’.

He conceded 58 goals, that number has to come down, he can ill-afford to make too many mistakes. Some of the goals that went past him were very, very saveable. The fact he’s willing to take more risks I guess is exciting and compelling, I wasn’t convinced last year, but right now he has a lot to prove.

He has brilliant ability but he hasn’t put that into place and too many goals are going in that need to be saved.”

