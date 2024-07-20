My Commitment To Newcastle United Is Unwavering – Eddie Howe

Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe has come out to rule himself out of contention for the England job. This is coming after being heavily linked with the newly vacant post, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his commitment to Newcastle is unwavering, and as long as the club keeps him happy, he has no reason to seek a new destination.

Howe added that he just wants Newcastle to help him work in a way that will get the best out of his squad.

His words, “It’s been a strange one for me because I’ve been absolutely cut off from [the rumours]. Fortunately I’m out here [in Germany]. So it’s only through a mobile phone or someone telling me something that you hear about it.

My commitment to Newcastle is unwavering and it has been since I came to the football club. As long as I have certain things for me – as in I’m happy, I’m allowed to work in the way I need to work in order to get the best out of me and I feel supported – then that will never change.

England is not important at all. It’s all about Newcastle United Football Club. I’m so proud to be the manager. I’ve loved every single second of managing the club since I’ve been here, I feel passionately about bringing success here long-term.”

