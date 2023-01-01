My Doctors Can’t Believe How Quickly I’ve Recovered From My Injury – Umar Sadiq

Nigeria international, Umar Sadiq has come out to say that he will return to action from injury with Real Sociedad way ahead of the schedule. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he will be four months into his operation and rehabilitation by next month, but he feels good already and will resume working on the pitch next month.

Sadiq added that him being available way ahead of schedule is a miracle that even his doctors can’t believe.

His words, “I will be four months into my operation and rehabilitation by next month but I feel good already and will resume working on the pitch next month.”

“That is way ahead of my schedule, It’s a miracle that even my doctors can’t believe. I am supposed to be out for at least six months and the doctors insist it has to be that time frame.”

“However, I have been told I must be 150% (laughs) fit before I can return in order not to suffer a relapse but from the look of things I will be back in eight weeks. We will see to that or maybe even earlier.”