South-East Will Not Participate in Nationwide Protest, Says Minister Umahi

Minister of Works David Umahi has stated that the South-East zone of Nigeria will not join the planned nationwide protest against President Bola Tinubu.

He emphasized that the Tinubu administration is making difficult decisions to restore the country’s lost glory.

Umahi made this announcement in Abakaliki on Wednesday during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting concerning the alignment of the Ebonyi State 101km segment of the 477km Cross River-South East-North Central-Apo Abuja 6-lane superhighway.

He cautioned against efforts to divide the country, labeling them as futile and urging those involved to desist.

Umahi also noted that the people of the South-East are not endangered and should avoid sit-at-home actions, which he described as economic sabotage and self-inflicted injury.

The Works Minister called on Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s legacy projects, highlighting the significant economic benefits of the coastal highway, which spans across the country.

The event’s high point was the formal unveiling of the third legacy project, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which extends through Ebonyi, Enugu, Benue, and Abuja.