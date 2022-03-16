My Experience Will Help The Young Super Eagles Players – Onazi

Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi has come out to explain how he can still help the national team. He recently had his say ahead of the clash vs Ghana in this month’s 2022 World Cup qualification play-off, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his experience is key in a crucial game vs familiar opponent, Ghana, and there has to always be experienced heads to guide the youths on the pitch.

Onazi added that combining experience and fresh legs in matches gives any team the perfect balance.

His words, “It will in so many ways. Experience is one major [factor] ahead of the crucial game against Ghana.”

“In football, you do not play games with only experienced players or only young players. There should always be a blend of both the experienced players and the talented ones, so you can have a perfect balance.”

“Look at the Italian national team that won the European Championship last summer. In defence, they had the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andreas Barezagli and Giorgio Chiellini, who have been with the Azzuri for a long time and are there because they are active.”

“These players share knowledge with their younger teammates and help them integrate well into the team.”

“I’m not saying this because I fall into this category now, but because I started out as a young player and was drafted in when the likes of Joseph Yobo was captain, Vincent Enyeama, Austin Ejide, Emmanuel Emenike, Ike Uche were some of the leaders in the Eagles then.”

“I want to help the team achieve its goal, which is to qualify for the World Cup. It does not matter who is in charge, we must support the coach and his ideas.”