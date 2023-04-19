My Extortion Ordeal Had An Impact On My Physical And Mental Health – Pogba

Ex-Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba has come out to share how the alleged £11M extortion plot against him took a heavy toll on his physical and psychological health. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he kept everything to himself for such a long time that it began to have a very big impact on his body.

Pogba added that he began to suffer more injuries at the time, and it eventually took its toll on his legs.

His words, “I kept all of this to myself for a long time and then I revealed it. This case has had a big impact on my body, especially on my injuries.”

“I’ve spoken about it with the French national team manager.”

