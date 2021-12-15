My First Marriage Was Finished Before It Even Started – Daddy Freeze

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze has come out to react to a Federal High Court judgement which declared that marriages conducted at Ikoyi registry are invalid. He recently revealed this via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the report might be why his first marriage didn’t work out as everything was null and void from the get go.

Daddy Freeze added that if the judgement was given before now, maybe he wouldn’t have needed a divorce.

His words, “No wonder my first marriage didn’t work. It was null and void from the get go.”

“If this report had come out sooner, I won’t even have needed a divorce, na every body go your way for end am.”

WOW.

Ifedayo Olarinde (born 6 May 1976), popularly known as Daddy Freeze, is a Nigerian broadcaster and radio talk show host.

Ifedayo Olarinde was born in Cluj-Napoca, Romania to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother. He spent most of his growing years in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he attended the International School. He has a degree in sociology from the University of Ibadan.

Freeze started his radio career in 1996 with the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan and joined Cool FM in 2001 working in radio presenting, television and general entertainment. He is a senior broadcaster at Cool FM Lagos.

He is also an event compere. He has hosted a number of music concerts, comedy shows and Nollywood premieres in Nigeria, Ghana and the United Kingdom.