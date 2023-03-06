I’ll Never Be Disgusted By Will Smith’s Action Against Chris Rock – Serena Williams’ Father

The father of Tennis stars, Venus and Serena Williams has come out to defend Will Smith for slapping comedian, Chris Rock at the Oscars. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he didn’t feel sorry for Chris Rock at all because he was simply getting some of what he constantly dishes out.

He added that he believes Will Smith did the best he could do in that situation, and he will never be disgusted by his actions that night.

His words, “I think he has done the best thing he needed to do, but I would never be disgusted with Mr Smith. Matter of fact, I appreciate Mr Smith.”

“I don’t see nothing wrong with that.”

“It’s time for everyone to forgive Will Smith.”