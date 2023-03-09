My First Season At Tottenham Has Been Crap – Richarlison

Tottenham striker, Richarlison has come out to blast Antonio Conte for benching him for the Champions League clash vs AC Milan. He recently come out to say that the season in its entirety has been crap, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he did not understand how he was a substitute in that game when he was just very involved in the recent double victory vs West Ham United and Chelsea.

Richarlison added that he is a professional player who has felt left out of the team due to a lack of minutes.

His words, “That’s what I didn’t understand, too (being a substitute). It was going well, in a good sequence, two wins against West Ham and Chelsea. Suddenly, he (Cristian Stellini) put me on the bench, against Wolverhampton he put me on for five minutes. I asked why? They didn’t tell me anything. And, yesterday, they asked me to take a test at the gym, that if I was good I would go to the game and, at the time of the game, they left me on the bench. These are things that it is not possible to understand.”

“Let’s see what he (Conte) will say tomorrow, but there are no fools here either, I’m a professional, I work every day and I want to play. There are minutes left, time left. This season, excuse the word, it’s been sh*t, because I don’t have minutes, I suffered a little with the injury. But, when I enter the field, I give my life. I came from two games well, I think that’s it, I think I should have played and I don’t have to cry about it.”