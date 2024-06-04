Pres Tinubu Sets 48-Hour Deadline for Finance Minister to Determine New Minimum Wage Costs

President Bola Tinubu has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, demanding a detailed assessment of the financial implications surrounding the implementation of the new minimum wage.

This directive was disclosed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, following a high-level meeting between the negotiation team and President Tinubu at the State House in Aso Rock.

During the briefing with State House Correspondents, Idris emphasized the commitment of all parties involved to collaborate with organized labor in crafting a viable solution within the next week.

He stated, “All parties to the negotiation of the new minimum wage would work together with the organized labor to present a new minimum wage for Nigerians in one week.”

Furthermore, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have temporarily suspended the ongoing strike, which commenced on Monday, for a duration of one week.

This pause aims to facilitate further discussions and negotiations with the Federal Government towards reaching a mutually agreeable resolution.