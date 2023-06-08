    Login
    My Fling With Pete Davidson Was Blown Out Of Proportion – Kim Kardashian

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular celebrity, Kim Kardashian has come out to say that she is seeing a new mystery man. She recently revealed that he checks all her boxes but she isn’t ready to show him to the world yet.

    Kim Kardashian
    According to her, it is best to keep new relationships secret because too much attention tends to make things go south quicker.

    Kim added that throughout her fling with Pete Davidson, people made it seem like a very serious relationship, but in reality, she was just trying to have a good time.

    Her words, “Well, it’s just hard because what do those first dates look like?”

    “Behind doors, can’t go out. It’s kind of awkward.”

    “Here’s the thing, if you are seen with someone, then if it’s starting to not work out, you almost have to try to make it work a little longer because you’re so embarrassed that it was so quick.”

    WOW.

