My Friends Have Told Me Not To Rush My Return To The Ring – Anthony Joshua

Popular boxer, Anthony Joshua has come out to say that he has decided against fighting again this year so that he can rest mentally after his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in August. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his post-fight behavior showed how much the rematch meant to him, and it has led to his friends telling him not to rush his return to the ring.

Joshua added that his last fight definitely tore him apart because he had so much riding on it.

His words, “You saw after my last fight, it tore me apart.”

“I had so much riding on it, for me, the British fans, the undisputed fight, it just really tore me apart. So from a mental capacity, my close ones are telling me: “you should rest mentally.”

“Physically, I’m down to fight. I’m a warrior, I like this game, I like competing. But on a mental aspect, I think people have really seen it means a lot.”

WOW.