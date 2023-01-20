My Future At Tottenham Will Be In My Best Interest – Conte

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte remains non-committal when it comes to his future as Spurs boss. He recently gave another cryptic response to questions on his contract, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, an extension is his personal situation and there will be time to make the right decision for himself, his future and his family.

Conte added that he knows the task at hand at Tottenham, and he’ll keep working hard to improve the club’s form on the pitch.

His words, “For sure under the personal aspect it is a difficult season for what happened but now this situation is not important. This situation is my personal situation and there will be the time to make the right decision for me, for the future, for my family, but this situation doesn’t affect the work and doesn’t affect the team. I’m really focused. About this aspect I’m an animal because I’m really focused.”

“I know what my task is in this situation and then I’m working very hard because I want to improve. I want to improve the team and the club with my vision, with my idea, with my suggestions. Then for sure we see. I’m totally into the new situation and know that my task is to be part of this process and try to, with a team in transition, to start to become solid and to build a solid foundation and try to build a team ready to fight to win.”