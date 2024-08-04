My Future Wife Must Avoid Eating Plantain – Lil Kesh

Popular singer, Lil Kesh has come out to reveal his biggest red flag in a relationship. He recently had his say during a recent interview, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his future wife will be very free to do whatever she wants, but she should never eat plantain.

Lil Kesh added that he considers eating plantain a major red flag and would hate to lose his future wife to plantain.

His words, “To my future baby, to my future wife, Please what you tick on my list, make sure you don’t eat dodo. Make sure you don’t eat plantain. It’s a red flag and I’ll hate to lose you to plantain. Please baby. Love you in advance.”

