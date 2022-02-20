MUFC Players Believe Winning UCL Is Possible – Shaw

Manchester United defender, Luke Shaw has come out to say that he believes the club can win the Champions League. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he knows he would be considered stupid for saying that, he feels it is very much possible this season.

Shaw added that not many people on the outside will think that, but he is sure everyone in this dressing room is thinking in that direction.

His words, “As a team, we believe we can win the Champions League,”

“There’s no reason why we can’t think that.”

“Some people will think I’m stupid for saying that, but we have that belief and confidence that we can win it. Not many people on the outside will think that but I’m sure everyone in this dressing room – the players, the staff and the management – all have that same belief that we can.”

“Now we need to pick some momentum up, get results and keep playing well.”