    My Girlfriends Can Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Other Men While I’m In Jail – Baby Blue

    Celebrity News

    Popular celebrity, Baby Blue has come out to give his women permission to spend Valentine’s Day with other men. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he’ll have no problem with any of his girlfriends doing that since he can’t fulfil his obligations to them on that day while he is in prison.

    He then apologized to the women he is currently dating for being incarcerated during Valentine’s Day.

    WOW.

