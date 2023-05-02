My Husband, My Unborn Child And I Attended 2023 Met Gala – Serena Williams

Retired Tennis star, Serena Williams has publicly announced her pregnancy at the Met Gala. She recently made the announcement while walking the cream, red and blue carpet, and fans have been reacting.

Serena rocked a black mermaid gown, with silver edging designed by Gucci, and multiple strings of pearls around her neck and a layered pearl headband, while revealing her bump.

Footage from the red carpet also shows Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, gently resting his hand on her midsection.

WOW.