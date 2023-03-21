My Injury At The World Cup Really Scared Me – Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal striker, Gabriel Jesus has come out to share why he played for just 15 minutes with Brazil at the World Cup finals. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he did not feel anything serious after he got substituted vs Japan in Qatar, but then he realized he could not even bend his knee while sitting on the bench.

Gabriel added that he has always been good when it comes to dealing with pain, but the injury really scared him before his surgery.

His words, “To be honest, I don’t know what happened, I don’t feel nothing but something changed. I kept playing without pain, discomfort, nothing. Then I get subbed off, nothing. Then after, on the bench it became so big I couldn’t bend my knee and I was so scared you know. I’ve always been good with pain, I have played football since I was or 12 years old and have played with pain.”

Gabriel Martinelli added, “At half-time, he said he was feeling something in his knee, but I didn’t think it was that bad. I think it was the day after the game, he went to do the scan and he was in the canteen where we were about to have lunch. He said there was something in his meniscus and he needed to have surgery. When you have this type of injury you get sad, you know? You could see in his face he was sad but at the same time you could see that energy that he has, that hunger that he has and he was telling everyone he was going to come back stronger and that’s what he tried to do.”