My Job For England Is A Lot More Than Just Scoring Goals – Kane

England captain, Harry Kane has come out to question whether his critics really understand football. He recently had his say while addressing concerns over his fitness, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he wants to score in every game he plays in, for both club and country, people must realize that his role in the team is always more than just scoring goals.

Kane added that he had a good preparation going into the tournament, so fans and pundits should stop doubting his fitness.

His words, “If you look over the last couple of major tournaments, there’s always been at some stage question marks over my fitness or my form. I think it is part and parcel of it. I always say I want to score in every game. I want to try and help the team in every game from that sense. But also my role isn’t just scoring goals.

My role is a lot of work defensively, a lot of work without the ball, a lot of work in leadership. So of course everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I know everyone wants me to score three goals a game and I want to score three goals a game. But it’s not always the case.

Maybe, sometimes when I don’t score I think the fitness one is an easy one just to throw in now – ‘why? Is there a reason? Is it his fitness? Is it not?’.

But like I said before the tournament, I felt like I had a good preparation going into it, I felt like I’m getting better and sharper as the games go along. Ultimately, it’s just down to me performing on the pitch.

We have a semi-final ahead of us and of course, I’d love nothing more than to score a couple of goals and get through to the final. So that’s what I’m trying to do, as always do my talking on the pitch.”

WOW.

Harry Edward Kane MBE (born 28 July 1993) is an English professional footballer who plays as a striker for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and captains the England national team. A prolific goalscorer with strong link play, Kane is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world.

He is both Tottenham Hotspur’s and England’s all-time highest goalscorer, as well as being the second-highest all-time goalscorer in the Premier League. Kane has scored over 350 goals for club and country.

Beginning his senior career with Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, Kane had loan spells out to clubs across the English football pyramid, including Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester City, and Norwich City. Kane’s involvement at Tottenham increased after Mauricio Pochettino became head coach in 2014, and in his first full season at the club he was named PFA Young Player of the Year. In the 2015–16 and 2016–17 seasons, Kane finished as the league’s top goalscorer.

Harry Edward Kane was born on 28 July 1993 in Walthamstow, London to Kim (née Hogg) and Patrick Kane and has one older brother, Charlie. He has Irish ancestry through his father, who is from Galway.