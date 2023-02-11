My Kids Will Always Come First – Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has come out to open up about her biggest fear about her kids. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, her biggest fear is her kids going through what she went through as a child, because she felt empty and lacked direction during her childhood days.

Mercy added that her life is like a scale of preference, and her kids will always come first.

Her words, “Hmm. So I saw this quote online, let me start from there. The quote said “Overprotective moms are like girls who grew up without being protected” and that meant something.”

“So one of my biggest fears would be my kids going through what I went through. That emptiness and that no sense of direction. So like I always say, my life is like a scale of preference and they come first before every other thing.”

“Cause as a child, I suffered so much and I remember crying with nobody to clean my eyes. I can define hunger because I know it. I can define abuse so it is a feeling I don’t want any child, not the one that came from me, to go through. So they always say “oh Mercy you’re so awesome awesome awesome”, my past is the reason why I am very protective of my kids basically.”