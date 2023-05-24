My Marriage Ended Once Kanye West And I Began To Think Differently – Kim Kardashian

Popular Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has come out to say that she doesn’t consider her marriage to Kanye West a failure. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she deems the marriage a success because it was beautiful for several years until she realized she could no longer co-exist with him.

Kim added that you simply cannot force your beliefs on someone that thinks totally different.

Her words, “You can’t force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different.”

“It is OK to have conflicting opinions, because that’s how the world goes round.”

WOW.