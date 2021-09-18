My Mother Is The Best Grandmother Ever – Annie Idibia

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has come out to celebrate her mother online. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to Annie, her mum is definitely the best grandmother ever to her kids and she is happy to have her in her life.

Annie added that her mum takes good care of everyone and she is the reason why she still has a career.

Her words, “Q U E E N

Loves So Selflessly…

Always Smiling ….

Best GRANDMA Ever To my Kidz…

So Selfless with the kids …

oh… mom for all that you do for us , your reward is in heaven

The Reason I Still Have A career…

Takes Care Of Everyone…

I Will Spoil so silly …

I will take you round world (grace)

I will make SURE you tick all your bucket list before you go..( not going anytime soon o)

You will never have a reason to cry again… it’s ok mom !

For every dirt thrown at you .. will bring forth a million blessings…

For every lie against you .. karma is real! I Love You … THE BEST.”

WOW.

