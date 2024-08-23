My Mum’s Love And Support Keeps Me Going In The Nigerian Music Industry – Omah Lay

Popular singer, Omah Lay has come out to speak about growing up in Nigeria and the influence of his family on his success. He recently had his say while speaking during an interview on the Zach Sang Show, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only appreciate his mother’s support for his music over the years, and it is her backing and love that has kept him going till now.

Omah Lay added that growing up as a Nigerian makes us very strong and unique despite our current challenges as a nation.

His words, “It was beautiful growing up in Nigeria, where you have less. Now that I have more, I can use my experiences and resources in ways that people who have always had more might not. In my opinion, it makes you very strong and unique.

My mum is very proud, she knows I love her so much and she loves me so much too. Her love for me is my fuel and I just look back at her and see how far we’ve come, my energy doesn’t die. She’s very proud of me and she trusts me and my decisions. She trusts that I’m going to be a very awesome human being and that keeps me going, it’s very motivating.

My dad played the drums, not professionally, though but he played on the chairs, in the dining room, and stuff. My granddad used to be a percussionist, he played for some legendary high-life singers in his day and I think that is part of where my whole music thing came from. Growing up and realising that your granddad was a percussionist, it’s another validating fact that I was born a musician.”

WOW.