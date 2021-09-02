My Red Card Vs Man City Was Underserved – Xhaka

Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka has come out to say that he was brutally shocked when he was red-carded vs Manchester City. Xhaka recently revealed that he believes he shouldn’t have been sent off for the tackle.

According to him, the fact that English football is known for hard tackles means he did nothing wrong with such a challenge.

He added that he definitely got the ball 100 per cent yet the pictures were not checked by the VAR.

His words, “After such a false start, you get criticised. That is normal and part of it. Every player has to accept that,”

“Regarding the red card: brutally surprising! In connection with the Premier League, people often speak about English toughness.”

“I got the ball 100 per cent and got a red card. The pictures were not checked by the VAR. I’ve seen tougher tackles that weren’t even rated as fouls.”

“Do I get prejudged? I don’t know – I don’t even want to judge that. I won’t let myself be driven crazy about it. I can’t undo anything anyway. All I can do is look ahead.”

“I returned to the club from vacation in excellent shape. The renewal of the contract gave me another push,”

“I consider myself happy with it – besides, I am healthy, which is the most important thing in the end.”