My Relationship With Bruno Fernandes Is Excellent – Ronaldo

Portugal striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to explain his supposedly awkward confrontations with Bruno Fernandes and Joao Cancelo inside his country’s World Cup camp. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his relationship with Bruno Fernandes is excellent and the video that circulated was nothing but an inside joke between them at their World Cup camp.

Ronaldo added that his situation with Cancelo was the same as Bruno because he was only lifting his spirit after a tough start to training.

His words, “It was another one that, unfortunately, went wrong for us. My relationship with him [Fernandes] is excellent. His plane arrived late and I simply asked if he had come by boat. I was goofing around. It was the same with Cancelo. He had a tough start to training, so I grabbed him by the neck and said: ‘Wake up, come on, you’ve got this’. Another controversy on your end.”

“Even if I win the World Cup that will continue. Some people like me more, some less. It’s like in life, some like blondes, some like brunettes. I have always had to show what I can do year after year, especially for myself, family and fans. Everyone has an opinion. I respect that. I would live to win this tournament. I’m ambitious but if you tell me I won’t win any more tournaments I would still be happy given all I have won. I would be happy with my achievements. In the history books all other records will be there. But obviously a World Cup on the shelf wouldn’t be bad. It would be a dream. I hope all the energy is on the right side and on our side.”