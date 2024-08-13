My Separation From Morata Was Not Because He Cheated – Ex-Wife

Alvaro Morata’s model wife, Alice Campello has come out to deny claims of another woman breaking her home. This is coming in the wake of the couple’s shock split, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, not every couple split has to be about cheating, and she does not think Morata deserves all the heat he has been getting after their separation.

Alice added that they both just need distance right about now, and no 3rd party caused their split.

His words, “I will not tire of repeating and swearing on everything I have that there is no lack of respect or any third person.

There are dynamics of ours that will remain such that they have consumed us….(depressions, important moments of strong tension of the European and the newspapers, millions of personal situations).

If there were third parties I wouldn’t put my face on it so many times and I would NEVER talk about him like that.

He doesn’t deserve all the crap that is being said.

In a couple, there can be a thousand different dynamics, and not everything needs to be told or not everything needs to be cheating!!!

Stop talking bullshit without it.

NOBODY feels all the love you have seen is true and still exists but right now we needed distance and unfortunately stupidly (and with great immaturity) we said it before we should have…

But there have never never never never been third parties and there has NEVER been evidence of these speculations.”

WOW.