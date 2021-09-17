My Stomach Doesn’t Control My Mouth Like Femi Fani Kayode – Reno Omokri

Ex presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri has come out to react to OAP Yaw asking if he would join APC as well if GEJ defects to the party. He recently shared his reaction via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he is not ex-Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode whose stomach controls his mouth, so he wouldn’t be joining his ex-boss if he decides to move.

Reno added that Nigerians should stop being emotionally agitated and everyone should keep gauging his future conduct from his past conduct.

His words, “Dear @yawazobiafm,

“I am not Femi Fani-Kayode. I urge you, your radio station, and the general Nigerian public not to be emotionally agitated. Don’t be excitable. Be rational. Put things into proper perspective. Study my past. Am I or am I not a stable person? You and the public should be able to gauge my future conduct from my past conduct. Let me make this clear: Former President Jonathan will not join the APC. And even if he does, I will NOT go with him. But he won’t.”

“Fani-Kayode’s behaviour is not representative of my behaviour. My late father was an Appeal Court Justice. Investigate him. He was known for being an honest judge.”

“I was a Presidential spokesman for four years. Nobody has even accused me of stealing a pin. Betrayal, grovelling and instability are not in my DNA. So what will make me vulnerable to APC? My pedigree is too important to me to soil. I must pass it unblemished to my children as it was passed on, unblemished, to me. My stomach does not control my mouth. What I say, and how I behave, are dictated by conscience, not by appetite!”