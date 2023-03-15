My Success Story Is Proof That Breakthrough Can Come When You’re About To Give Up – Tobi Amusan

World 100m hurdles champion and record breaker, Tobi Amusan has come out to say that she almost quit Athletics before becoming a world champion. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she really got tired of finishing 4th for a while and even considered calling it quits just before her big breakthrough in the sport.

Tobi added that her story is proof that people can still do something great when they feel it’s over.

His words, “That was the moment of ‘did I just do that?’. But yes, it was months, years, and a crazy amount of training and hard work that people saw in 12secs. Sweat, tears, heartbreaks and on the verge of quitting literally every other year. You know seeing it unfold at that moment, with my coach in the stands was just ‘ma we did it’, you know it was just crazy.”

“That year, I was like if something doesn’t go right… And I felt like it was what actually got me into doing my Masters because I was looking forward to what if the season doesn’t go right? In as much as we want to do great things, God approves whatever thing we want to do, but then it’s more of I’ve been putting in the work and showing up every year and it was just fourth, fourth, so I was just tired.”

“It was a moment of God, you can still do something even when you’re broken and you feel like it’s over, because 2022 was supposed to be like my quit year.”

“I mean if God doesn’t want to show up I can as well do something with my energy. So, it was just the moment I wanted to quit and God just showed up miraculously, so it was a huge moment for myself, my coach, my family and everyone who supported me.”