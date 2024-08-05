My Unpopular Decisions Have Made Arsenal Title Challengers – Edu Gaspar

Arsenal’s sporting director, Edu Gaspar has come out to say that his unpopular decisions have helped transform the club into regular Premier League title contenders. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, as a sporting director, it is his job to make harsh decisions even if they are not popular, so he simply had to offload older players who were earning huge salaries when he joined Arsenal.

Edu added that despite such players having a huge fanbase and lots of media love, they had to go.

His words, “When you live in the football world, sometimes you have to make decisions simple and sometimes you have to make decisions even if it is not popular. When I joined, I looked at the squad balance, the positions, and the age of the group. There are three elements that you have to be really aware of. First of all, we have to see the age of the player. Then you have to see the salary of the player. And third, you have to see the performance of the player. If you have a player over 26 or 27 years, you need attention. If his salary is high, you need attention. And if he is not performing, you are dead.

When I came to Arsenal, I saw all the squad, with respect, almost everyone was over 26, 27, on big salaries and not performing. If you have those three elements, which club in the world wants to come here and buy one of our players? No-one. Then unpopular decisions started to come. Because most of the players that have those elements, they have a fanbase and a media that love them. But for the club, it is not healthy sometimes to keep the player in that situation.”

WOW.

