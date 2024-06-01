My Younger Boyfriend Taught Me That Age Is Just A Number – Kris Jenner

Popular media personality, Kris Jenner has come out to open up about the age gap with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. She recently reflected on their 25-year age gap, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she was initially skeptical about Gamble’s intentions at the start of their relationship because he is way younger than her, but he taught her that age is just a number in the end.

Kris added that it might be a very big number cause she is 68 and he is 46, but it is still a number.

His words, “I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like why do you want to date somebody who is older than you. I didn’t get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number. It’s a f**king big number, but it’s a number!

Listen, I can’t explain someone’s chemistry or why people fall in love but it’s been an amazing almost 10 years, and we have a great time.”

