Naby Keita Is An Outstanding Player – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he is happy with Naby Keita’s recent form for the team. He recently revealed that he is pleased to have started him in the 5-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

According to him, Keita is an outstanding player he fully trusts and he was clearly in a very good shape to start at Old Trafford.

Klopp added that Keita has definitely moved on from his mistake vs Atletico Madrid, and he expects him to keep improving.

His words, “Naby is in a great moment. Naby is an outstanding player and we spoke about it, about the game at Atletico: he played outstandingly well until he made the mistake around the goal of Atletico after the set-piece and that obviously shattered him a little bit, and that should not happen obviously, that is clear,”

“But in such an atmosphere, against such an opponent, all of a sudden when you’re thinking about different things then it can happen. But it was clear we would start him again [against Manchester United] because he is in really good shape and yeah, he proved us right.”

On Firmino, “He played, again, outstandingly well. You are right, [Salah] gets a lot of attention and rightly so, but Firmino, for people with football knowledge – I’m pretty sure when he finishes playing people will write books about the way he interpreted the false-nine position.”

“I don’t say he invented it or we invented it, but with the way he plays it, from time to time it looks like [that]! There are different things to do on the pitch – some of them are defensive, and what he did in that department tonight was absolutely insane, and offensively he is obviously a nice link-up player and he finishes off from time to time as well.”

“So yeah, [Firmino] knows how much we appreciate what he is doing and maybe that is a bit more important.”