Naby Keita Will Be Out For A While – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to confirm that Naby Keita suffered a hamstring injury in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. Klopp recently revealed that the midfielder is set for an unspecified spell on the sidelines.

According to him, Naby showed him the hamstring and it was clear that Liverpool would’ve to be without the African for a while.

Klopp added that even if he cannot change what happened vs Brighton, the draw definitely feels like a loss.

His words, “He showed me the hamstring and how people told me, it’s hamstring. I cannot say more.”

“I cannot change it now, [but] it feels like a defeat even though I know it’s not a defeat. It is a deserved point for Brighton, obviously, for different reasons.”

“It’s unnecessary because in our good moments we were really good, we showed how you have play against Brighton but then with not playing enough football anymore, we opened the door for them.”

“The best way to defend Brighton is to have the ball yourself and that’s what we didn’t do for long enough. That’s why we scored the two goals, which were incredible, especially the two goals which were disallowed were incredible.”

“Sadio’s second goal was my favourite goal of all six years in Liverpool because of how we put them under pressure there; it was just insane and unlucky with the handball.”

“Then they scored their goal – not sure if it was a cross or not, but who cares because the ball was in – and we didn’t play enough football anymore, not the right football.”

“In our good moments, we attacked the centre of Brighton, which is where you have to do it and then we didn’t do that anymore.”