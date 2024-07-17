NANS President Applauds N35 Billion Student Loan Scheme From FG

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Lucky Emonofe, has expressed excitement over the N35 billion finance-backed Student Loan Scheme introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

In an interview with Channels Television on Thursday, Emonofe reacted to Tinubu’s launch of the scheme’s disbursement at the presidential villa.

He emphasized that the initiative would significantly ease the difficulty of accessing higher education for Nigerian students.

“We are happy and excited. It is a new dawn for the education sector.

It has come to reality following the recent launch of disbursement by President Bola Tinubu to students. Now Nigerian students can access higher education without difficulties, especially those from poor backgrounds.

We are going to ensure that many of our students benefit from the scheme,” he said.

InfoStride News reports that the Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, Akintunde Sawyerr, announced that 110,000 successful students across federal tertiary institutions would begin receiving disbursements next week.

This follows Tinubu’s presentation of symbolic plaque cheques to benefiting students at the presidential villa on Wednesday.

The President had signed the Student Loan Act in April 2024, with an initial budget allocation of N35 billion.