Nasarawa LP Declares Support for National Chairman Julius Abure Amidst NLC Faceoff

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has expressed unwavering support for its embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure, amidst ongoing tensions with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

This was disclosed by Mr. Alexander Ombugu, the state Chairman of the party, during an interview with newsmen in Lafia, the state capital.

Ombugu affirmed the loyalty and commitment of the party leaders and members in Nasarawa State to Abure’s leadership.

He attributed the challenges facing Abure to his transparent leadership style, which he claimed some individuals find uncomfortable, leading to attempts to oust him.

“It is disheartening that the NLC is not aligning with the National Chairman despite his efforts to bring the party to prominence and the numerous achievements he has recorded since his election,” Ombugu stated.

He continued, “On this issue happening at the national level of our dear party, what I will say is that all of us in the Nasarawa State Labour Party are solidly behind our National Chairman, Julius Abure. Some people are only fighting him because the man is too good.

They are fighting him because he is a transparent leader. We love him and we will continue to stand by him.”

Expressing surprise at the NLC’s stance, Ombugu urged the congress to support Abure to elevate the party further rather than engage in disagreements that could hinder its progress.

Ombugu also voiced support for the recent Supreme Court judgment granting autonomy to the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

He explained that this autonomy would enhance democracy at the grassroots level and empower local authorities to make decisions positively impacting rural dwellers.

He urged the federal government to ensure that Local Government elections are conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enhance the credibility of the process.

“If INEC will start conducting Local Government elections, it is definitely going to be better than what we are having now.

At the moment, even people who did not campaign for electoral positions are announced as winners of elections they did not participate in.

So, we are appealing that INEC should take over our chairmanship and councillorship elections. This will enable the electorates to choose their leaders by themselves,” Ombugu added.

Furthermore, Ombugu announced that the LP’s doors are open to new and defecting members from other political parties in the state.

He called on all existing members from the 13 LGAs to remain committed to the struggle to take over power at the state and federal levels in 2027.